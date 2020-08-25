HomeNewsSponsorship & MarketingCricketCaribbean

St Lucia Zouks sign Indibet for 2020 CPL

(Photo by Randy Brooks - CPL T20/CPL T20 via Getty Images)

Caribbean Premier League (CPL) side St Lucia Zouks has signed up online gambling platform Indibet as its front-of-shirt sponsor.

The deal was signed ahead of the 2020 season of the T20 franchise league and will grant the brand exposure on front of the team’s shirt.

Despite the live broadcast times, CPL sponsorship agreements have proved attractive to Asia-focused brands seeking to tap into the strong cricket audience in countries such as India.

Ahead of the 2020 season, the CPL itself signed central sponsorship deals with fellow Asian-focused betting brands BetDaily and Fun88.

Omar Khan, former chief executive officer of CPL franchise Trinbago Knight Riders, offered insight on how the CPL has developed the value it can offer Asia-focused brands

He said: “They (the CPL) use social media really effectively through strong relationships with Facebook and Twitter to connect with Indian cricket fans and drive significant value for partners in Indian markets.

“In a wider sense, brands are also integrated effectively into broadcasts through multiple activation, with commentators often buying into this to support their promotion.”

The CPL was the first T20 franchise league to return following the Covid-19 outbreak, beginning on August 18.

