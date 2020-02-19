KPH Dream Cricket buys St Lucia Zouks

Indian company KPH Dream Cricket, owner of Indian Premier League T20 cricket team Kings XI Punjab, has bought Caribbean Premier League team St Lucia Zouks.

St Lucia Zouks have played in the CPL since its inception in 2013. They play at the Darren Sammy International Cricket Ground, named after the West Indies player that has captained them for six of their seven seasons.

KPH is the second IPL owner to acquire a CPL team – Red Chillies Entertainment owns both the Kolkata Knight Riders and the Trinbago Knight Riders.

Saint Lucia’s Prime Minister Allen Chastanet welcomed the deal, saying in a press release: “I welcome the new owners of the Saint Lucia Zouks and hope that their new energy and drive will inspire the team to excel. Saint Lucians continue to root for the Zouks and we are encouraged by the confidence that Mr. Mohit Burman and his team have placed in the players and Saint Lucia. The Government of Saint Lucia looks forward to working closely with the new owners to create a team we can all be proud of.”

Mohit Burman, an Indian businessman and one of the owners of KPH Dream Cricket, said: “We are excited at the opportunity to invest in one of the most exciting sporting tournaments in the world, and we have been impressed by the vibrancy of CPL over the last seven years. We visualise taking the franchise to the next level and showcasing St Lucia in the best possible light over the coming years.”

CPL chief operations officer, Pete Russell, said KPH “bring with them a wealth of experience which is fantastic news for both the CPL and St Lucia as a whole. During the 2019 tournament, the CPL made a positive economic impact of US$13,670,260 in St Lucia and this new ownership group will be working hard to see this figure increase”.

This year’s CPL begins on August 19 and runs until September 26.