Cricket Australia inks three-year Vodafone naming-rights deal

Cricket Australia has signed a three-year deal with Vodafone as its men’s Test naming-rights partner, and partner of Women’s Big Bash League and the Australian Women’s Team.

Vodafone replaces real estate company Domain, which pulled out two years into its four-year sponsorship deal of the men’s Test summer in February. SportBusiness placed the value of that contract at A$6.5m ($4.7m/€4.01m) per year, however business insiders told the Brisbane Times that this new deal was worth more.

The deal will bring much-needed revenue for the governing body which has faced tough financial conditions this year, in addition to an upheaval in its management.

CA is also locked in crisis talks with its rights-holding broadcaster Seven Network over the lack of clarity of a confirmed schedule of matches this summer.

The sponsorship agreement signals the return of Vodafone, part of the TPG Telecom Group, to international cricket. The telecom firm now joins Energy company Alinta Energy as a platinum partner to CA.

CA interim chief executive, Nick Hockley, said: “It’s fantastic to reconnect with Vodafone and to be back working together ahead of what is shaping as a massive summer of cricket….We all know how important the men’s Test summer is to Australian cricket, and we want to thank Vodafone for supporting these matches as our Test naming-rights partner.”

Cricket is set to form part of Vodafone’s new brand identity launched earlier this month. The telco is set to feature across major cricket competitions in Australia including as the major partner of the Adelaide Strikers in the KFC Big Bash League and the Strikers’ principle partner in the WBBL.

TPG Telecom chief executive Iñaki Berroeta said: “The partnership was the perfect fit for Vodafone….As a customer champion, we’re excited to be backing these winning teams.”

